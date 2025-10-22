Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Global Payments Stock

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $98.29, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.07% from the previous average price target of $86.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $103.00 - Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $90.00 $85.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $85.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $93.00 $86.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $114.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Global Payments's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Global Payments analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Global Payments's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Global Payments adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.