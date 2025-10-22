30 Analysts Have This To Say About Microsoft

Analysts' ratings for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 30 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 20 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 16 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Microsoft and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $630.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $675.00 and a low estimate of $545.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.7% from the previous average price target of $574.93.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Microsoft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $675.00 $650.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $625.00 $582.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Maintains Overweight $625.00 $625.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $675.00 $650.00 Brad Reback Stifel Announces Buy $650.00 - Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $640.00 $580.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $650.00 $550.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $625.00 $540.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $675.00 $600.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $650.00 $500.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $550.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $640.00 $525.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $650.00 $600.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $650.00 $550.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $582.00 $530.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $630.00 $570.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $600.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $625.00 $600.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $630.00 $600.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $639.00 $581.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $630.00 - Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $640.00 $585.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $570.00 $490.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $550.00 $500.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $545.00 $515.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Microsoft. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Microsoft's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Microsoft's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Microsoft: A Closer Look

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Microsoft: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Microsoft's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

