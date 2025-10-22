11 Analysts Have This To Say About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.73, with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has increased by 2.05% from the previous average price target of $62.45.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Exact Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $60.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $68.00 $64.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Alex Nowark Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $64.00 $68.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $53.00 $61.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $54.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Exact Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Exact Sciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exact Sciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Exact Sciences: A Closer Look

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It also has a pipeline of blood-based tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Exact Sciences faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.