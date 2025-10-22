The Analyst Verdict: PayPal Holdings In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $87.2, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average represents a 3.96% decrease from the previous average price target of $90.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of PayPal Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $70.00 $79.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $100.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PayPal Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PayPal Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

