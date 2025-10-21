CytomX Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $5.62, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. This current average has increased by 60.57% from the previous average price target of $3.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of CytomX Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Etzer Darout Barclays Raises Overweight $6.00 $3.50 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $6.00 - Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $3.50 - Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CytomX Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CytomX Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CytomX Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CytomX Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CytomX Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CytomX Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CytomX Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel, masked, conditionally activated biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing antibody therapeutics based on probody technology platforms. The company's probody technology platform creates proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets and develops cancer therapeutics. Probody therapeutics are designed to take advantage of conditions in the tumor microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of an antibody and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues.

CytomX Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CytomX Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CytomX Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytomX Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CytomX Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.