Breaking Down Martin Marietta Materials: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Martin Marietta Materials and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $636.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $700.00 and a low estimate of $525.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.3% increase from the previous average price target of $593.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Martin Marietta Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $680.00 $645.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $675.00 $600.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $620.00 - Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $637.00 $609.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $700.00 $625.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $525.00 $515.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $645.00 $600.00 Timna Tanners B of A Securities Raises Neutral $643.00 $577.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $605.00 $576.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Martin Marietta Materials's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Martin Marietta Materials's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Martin Marietta Materials analyst ratings.

Delving into Martin Marietta Materials's Background

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, North Carolina, Colorado, California, and Georgia, accounting for most of its sales. The company also uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Breaking Down Martin Marietta Materials's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.62. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.