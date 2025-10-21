Analyst Expectations For Broadcom's Future

Ratings for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) were provided by 33 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 20 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 15 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $380.24, along with a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $315.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.35% increase from the previous average price target of $326.81.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Broadcom's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $435.00 $430.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $415.00 $365.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $415.00 $350.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $409.00 $382.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $450.00 $400.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $420.00 $400.00 Arthur Lai Macquarie Announces Outperform $420.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $410.00 $355.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $375.00 $285.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $350.00 $315.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $365.00 $295.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $400.00 $295.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $360.00 $325.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $355.00 $320.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $345.00 $255.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $375.00 $315.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $400.00 $265.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $370.00 $342.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $400.00 $330.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $385.00 $315.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $400.00 $340.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $382.00 $357.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $325.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $342.00 $304.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $357.00 $338.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $325.00 $305.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $345.00 $290.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $300.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $338.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Broadcom's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Broadcom's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Broadcom analyst ratings.

Delving into Broadcom's Background

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Financial Insights: Broadcom

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Broadcom displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Broadcom's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Broadcom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.