12 Analysts Have This To Say About T. Rowe Price Group

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $109.67, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.36% from the previous average price target of $105.09.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive T. Rowe Price Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $103.00 $95.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $115.00 $112.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $118.00 $115.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $116.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $108.00 - Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $97.00 $91.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $91.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $112.00 $110.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $102.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $110.00 $106.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of T. Rowe Price Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of September, the firm had $1.767 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (50%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two-thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

