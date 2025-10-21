16 Analysts Have This To Say About DraftKings

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DraftKings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $51.06, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Experiencing a 6.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $54.44.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DraftKings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $59.00 $64.00 Jack Cummins Berenberg Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $54.00 $58.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $51.00 $54.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $45.00 $53.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $43.00 $53.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Lowers Underperform $33.00 $53.00 Steven Sheeckutz Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $51.00 $54.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $53.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $51.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $52.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DraftKings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DraftKings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into DraftKings's Background

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and i-gaming in 5 states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commission-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Understanding the Numbers: DraftKings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DraftKings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DraftKings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, DraftKings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

