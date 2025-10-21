Expert Outlook: Hyatt Hotels Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $157.2, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has increased by 7.08% from the previous average price target of $146.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Hyatt Hotels by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $154.00 $150.00 Nick Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $167.00 $138.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $159.00 $140.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $158.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $150.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hyatt Hotels's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hyatt Hotels's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (3% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (97%) properties across about 30 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 63% Americas, 15% rest of world, and 22% Asia-Pacific.

Financial Insights: Hyatt Hotels

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hyatt Hotels showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.17% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

