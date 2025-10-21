Breaking Down Paylocity Holding: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Paylocity Holding, revealing an average target of $208.57, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Highlighting a 3.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $215.29.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Paylocity Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $195.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $183.00 $195.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $225.00 $235.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $202.00 $201.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $226.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $220.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Paylocity Holding's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Paylocity Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paylocity Holding analyst ratings.

About Paylocity Holding

Founded in 1997, Paylocity is a cloud-based human capital management and payroll platform servicing midmarket customers. The company's average client size is around 150 employees. Its products help with recruiting and onboarding, payroll, time and labor, human resources, benefits, learning, and performance and compensation workflows. In fiscal 2025, the company generated over $1.5 billion in revenue across more than 41,000 customers.

Paylocity Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Paylocity Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.16% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paylocity Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Paylocity Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

