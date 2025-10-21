The Analyst Verdict: Kite Realty Gr Trust In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kite Realty Gr Trust, presenting an average target of $25.2, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a 0.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Kite Realty Gr Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Craig Mailman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $28.00 Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $30.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $24.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kite Realty Gr Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kite Realty Gr Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kite Realty Gr Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Kite Realty Gr Trust's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kite Realty Gr Trust: A Closer Look

Kite Realty Group Trust specializes in owning, operating, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from contractual rents and reimbursement payments received from tenants.

Kite Realty Gr Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kite Realty Gr Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kite Realty Gr Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 51.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kite Realty Gr Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kite Realty Gr Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

