Deep Dive Into e.l.f. Beauty Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for e.l.f. Beauty, presenting an average target of $144.0, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $129.88, the current average has increased by 10.87%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of e.l.f. Beauty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $165.00 $155.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $168.00 $130.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $112.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $134.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $155.00 $137.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $140.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $150.00 - Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $128.00 $121.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $134.00 $114.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $128.00 $150.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $130.00 $132.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $120.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $120.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $105.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $123.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of e.l.f. Beauty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into e.l.f. Beauty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Unraveling the Financial Story of e.l.f. Beauty

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.