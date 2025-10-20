12 Analysts Assess United Rentals: What You Need To Know

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United Rentals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $989.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $1194.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. This current average has increased by 12.81% from the previous average price target of $876.92.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive United Rentals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Underweight $600.00 $620.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $1194.00 $952.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $1050.00 $888.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $1120.00 $1075.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $1080.00 $1000.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1000.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $1075.00 $960.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $955.00 $702.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $952.00 $786.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $960.00 $865.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $835.00 $780.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $895.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Rentals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for United Rentals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of United Rentals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into United Rentals's Background

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, principally operating in the US and Canada. It has 16% share in a highly fragmented market serving general industrial (49%), commercial construction (46%), and residential construction (5%). The company operates a $21 billion fleet of equipment, including aerial platforms, forklifts, excavators, trucks, power generators, and various other materials serving local and national accounts from nearly 1,600 locations in North America and 100 abroad. It has pursued a strategy of bundling specialty rental capabilities to offer its customers more advanced solutions in addition to its core equipment rental business, supporting its ambitions to become a one-stop shop for customers and enhance and maintain its margin profile.

Understanding the Numbers: United Rentals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: United Rentals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

