A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Pentair Through 11 Analysts

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $119.45, along with a high estimate of $133.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $115.64, the current average has increased by 3.29%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pentair by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $124.00 $120.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $126.00 $116.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $133.00 $126.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $117.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $100.00 $106.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $122.00 $118.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $118.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $116.00 $113.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $116.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $121.00 $107.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Hold $110.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pentair's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Its business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Key Indicators: Pentair's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pentair's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Pentair's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

