Deep Dive Into Comerica Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Comerica (NYSE:CMA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Comerica, revealing an average target of $78.08, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.71% increase from the previous average price target of $66.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Comerica by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $65.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $93.00 $73.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $75.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $85.00 $75.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $70.00 $71.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $76.00 $61.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $75.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $68.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $72.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $50.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Comerica's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Comerica Better

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Comerica: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Comerica's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.03% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Comerica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

