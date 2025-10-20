Where Colgate-Palmolive Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.62, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 7.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $97.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Colgate-Palmolive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $95.00 $105.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $88.00 $95.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Buy $88.00 $98.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $92.00 $99.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $84.00 - Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $91.00 $106.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $87.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $80.00 $83.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $105.00 $108.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $95.00 $99.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $96.00 $104.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $83.00 $88.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $99.00 $103.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Colgate-Palmolive's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Colgate-Palmolive analyst ratings.

Discovering Colgate-Palmolive: A Closer Look

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown into a leading player in the household and personal care industry. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for north of 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one-fifth of sales), which sells a majority of its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Financial Insights: Colgate-Palmolive

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Colgate-Palmolive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.03% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 139.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, Colgate-Palmolive faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.