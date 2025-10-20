Where KLA Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KLA, presenting an average target of $1025.27, a high estimate of $1200.00, and a low estimate of $750.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $873.73, the current average has increased by 17.34%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KLA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $1135.00 $970.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $1200.00 $750.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $1050.00 $922.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $1120.00 $980.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $1093.00 $928.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $1060.00 $1035.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $922.00 $770.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1070.00 $900.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $950.00 $850.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $928.00 $916.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $750.00 $590.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KLA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of KLA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into KLA's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KLA analyst ratings.

Delving into KLA's Background

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Financial Insights: KLA

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: KLA's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: KLA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): KLA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

