The Analyst Verdict: Electronic Arts In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 8 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $195.47, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.21% increase from the previous average price target of $180.64.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Electronic Arts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $148.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Neutral $210.00 $185.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $210.00 $166.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $210.00 $180.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Neutral $210.00 $200.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Hold $210.00 $200.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Maintains Hold $191.00 $191.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $210.00 $170.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Lowers Neutral $200.00 $210.00 Nick McKay Freedom Capital Markets Raises Hold $195.00 $185.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Neutral $160.00 $150.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $168.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $168.00 $166.00 Conor Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $168.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Electronic Arts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Electronic Arts's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Electronic Arts Better

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Key Indicators: Electronic Arts's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Electronic Arts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Electronic Arts's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Electronic Arts's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Electronic Arts's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Electronic Arts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

