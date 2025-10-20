What Analysts Are Saying About Autoliv Stock

Analysts' ratings for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $133.43, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. Observing a 6.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $125.33.

A clear picture of Autoliv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $129.00 $132.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $133.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $135.00 Juan Perez-Carrascosa UBS Raises Neutral $124.00 $123.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $126.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Autoliv's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Understanding the Numbers: Autoliv's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Autoliv's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.18% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

