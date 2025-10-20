The Analyst Verdict: Rivian Automotive In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.38, with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 4.64% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $15.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rivian Automotive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Underperform $10.00 $14.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $15.00 $12.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $21.00 $23.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rivian Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rivian Automotive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rivian Automotive analyst ratings.

Discovering Rivian Automotive: A Closer Look

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Financial Milestones: Rivian Automotive's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rivian Automotive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.52% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -85.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.