Demystifying Planet Labs: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Planet Labs (NYSE:PL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Planet Labs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 55.73% increase from the previous average price target of $9.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Planet Labs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Colin Canfield Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $20.00 $8.50 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $17.00 $11.00 Gregory Pendy Clear Street Raises Buy $12.00 $9.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $11.00 $8.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $12.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Planet Labs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Planet Labs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Planet Labs analyst ratings.

Discovering Planet Labs: A Closer Look

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Planet Labs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Planet Labs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.