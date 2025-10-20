Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For AGCO

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $128.5, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. Marking an increase of 2.39%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $125.50.

The standing of AGCO among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $110.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $136.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $142.00 $143.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $123.00 $124.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $135.00 $137.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $119.00 $100.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $137.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AGCO. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AGCO's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AGCO's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AGCO

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Its main machine brands are Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra; its initiatives in precision agriculture have been organized under the PTx umbrella following a series of acquisitions. While a global business, Agco's sales skew heavily toward Europe/Middle East, representing 50%-60% of sales and even more of operating profits. The company is trying to increase its exposure to the larger North and South American markets. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,000 dealer and distribution locations and reach into over 140 countries. Additionally, Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its unconsolidated joint venture with Rabobank of the Netherlands.

Financial Insights: AGCO

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AGCO's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AGCO's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AGCO's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

