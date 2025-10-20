Navitas Semiconductor Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Navitas Semiconductor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.21% from the previous average price target of $6.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Navitas Semiconductor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $12.00 $4.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Announces Hold $6.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $8.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navitas Semiconductor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navitas Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Navitas Semiconductor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Navitas Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

Understanding the Numbers: Navitas Semiconductor's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Navitas Semiconductor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -29.21% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Navitas Semiconductor's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -338.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navitas Semiconductor's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Navitas Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

