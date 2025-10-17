Deep Dive Into JFrog Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.41, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.26% from the previous average price target of $48.47.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JFrog by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $50.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $48.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $57.00 $52.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $52.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $55.00 $46.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $53.00 $45.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $52.00 $46.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $45.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $40.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $55.00 $46.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $47.00 $45.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to JFrog. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of JFrog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of JFrog's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of JFrog's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know JFrog Better

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform that powers and controls the software supply chain, enabling organizations to continuously and securely deliver software updates across any system. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has its presence in United States, India and other regions.

Financial Milestones: JFrog's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: JFrog's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: JFrog's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JFrog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JFrog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

