11 Analysts Assess Caesars Entertainment: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Caesars Entertainment, presenting an average target of $39.82, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 2.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $41.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Caesars Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $40.00 $41.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $41.00 $43.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $32.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $43.00 $45.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Caesars Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Caesars Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Caesars Entertainment Better

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Caesars Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.72% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

