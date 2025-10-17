Deere Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Deere (NYSE:DE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Deere, presenting an average target of $540.78, a high estimate of $609.00, and a low estimate of $480.00. Highlighting a 2.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $555.78.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Deere. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $535.00 $545.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $480.00 $495.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $609.00 $602.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $512.00 $566.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $495.00 $500.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $580.00 $595.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $488.00 $520.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $602.00 $619.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $566.00 $560.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Deere. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Deere's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Deere's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Deere's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

