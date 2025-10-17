Deep Dive Into Expedia Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (20 Ratings)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) underwent analysis by 20 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 14 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 11 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Expedia Group, revealing an average target of $216.75, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. Marking an increase of 13.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $190.58.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Expedia Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $220.00 $210.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $212.00 $211.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $240.00 - Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $206.00 $177.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $218.00 $174.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $220.00 $175.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $209.00 $182.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $211.00 $178.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $265.00 $215.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $190.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $222.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $190.00 $135.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $211.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $182.00 $166.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Expedia Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Expedia Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expedia Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Expedia Group's Background

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 34.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, Expedia Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.