Where Ternium Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ternium (NYSE:TX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.12, with a high estimate of $40.50 and a low estimate of $30.00. A 4.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $38.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Ternium's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rodolfo Angele JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.50 $39.00 Alfonso Salazar Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $40.00 $41.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $30.00 - Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $34.00 $34.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ternium. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ternium compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ternium's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Ternium

Ternium SA is a flat steel producer operating in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States, and Central America. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers and steel processors or end-users. The company operates in two segments: Steel and Mining. In its Steel segment, the company produces slabs, billets & round bars, hot-rolled coils & sheets, bars & stirrups, wire rods, steel pipes, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates (fines) and pellets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Steel segment and geographically from Mexico.

Key Indicators: Ternium's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ternium's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ternium's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ternium's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ternium's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Ternium adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

