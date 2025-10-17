13 Analysts Have This To Say About Monolithic Power Systems

Analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $940.38, along with a high estimate of $1200.00 and a low estimate of $750.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.53% from the previous average price target of $828.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Monolithic Power Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $1100.00 $930.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $1200.00 - Kelsey Chia Citigroup Raises Buy $1100.00 $825.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $1050.00 $950.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $1025.00 $820.00 Kelsey Chia Citigroup Raises Buy $825.00 $785.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $930.00 $880.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $750.00 $730.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Outperform $875.00 $720.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $950.00 $940.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $800.00 $800.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $820.00 $800.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Raises Buy $800.00 $760.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Monolithic Power Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Monolithic Power Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Monolithic Power Systems analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker specializing in power management solutions. Its mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems. It serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Monolithic Power Systems: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Monolithic Power Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monolithic Power Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.