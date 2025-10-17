4 Analysts Have This To Say About Euronet Worldwide

Analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $123.25, along with a high estimate of $133.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 2.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $126.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Euronet Worldwide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $133.00 $134.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $100.00 $110.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Euronet Worldwide's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Euronet Worldwide analyst ratings.

Delving into Euronet Worldwide's Background

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. It offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. The company's product offerings include comprehensive ATM, POS, card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, money transfer services, etc. Its reportable operating segments are EFT Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. Maximum revenue is derived from its Money Transfer segment, which provides money transfer services across the world under the brand names Ria, AFEX, IME, and xe. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Germany, India, France, Greece, and other regions.

Euronet Worldwide's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Euronet Worldwide's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.