Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss ManpowerGroup Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.6, along with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. A 10.41% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $44.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ManpowerGroup. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $33.00 $37.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $39.00 $40.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $50.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $44.00 $48.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ManpowerGroup. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ManpowerGroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ManpowerGroup's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ManpowerGroup's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company provides services that include Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The reportable segments of the company are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others. The Staffing and Interim segment derives the maximum of the company's revenue. The company derives maximum geographical revenue from the Southern European region.

ManpowerGroup: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ManpowerGroup's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.03% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ManpowerGroup's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ManpowerGroup's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ManpowerGroup's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ManpowerGroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

