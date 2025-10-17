What 37 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snowflake

In the preceding three months, 37 analysts have released ratings for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|17
|18
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|14
|17
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $264.51, with a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $221.00. This current average has increased by 11.49% from the previous average price target of $237.25.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Snowflake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Blair Abernethy
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$285.00
|Ryan Macwilliams
|Wells Fargo
|Announces
|Overweight
|$275.00
|-
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$225.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$250.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Kingsley Crane
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$220.00
|Steve Koenig
|Macquarie
|Raises
|Neutral
|$235.00
|$210.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$230.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$280.00
|$230.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$235.00
|Sanjit Singh
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$272.00
|$262.00
|William Power
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$215.00
|Simon Leopold
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$212.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$219.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$285.00
|$250.00
|Gray Powell
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$276.00
|$235.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$220.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$230.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$235.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$242.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$240.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Blair Abernethy
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$210.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$221.00
|$191.00
|Joe Goodwin
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$283.00
|$260.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$280.00
|$230.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$285.00
|$215.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$245.00
|Bradley Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$220.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$250.00
|$265.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Snowflake's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Snowflake's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Snowflake analyst ratings.
Discovering Snowflake: A Closer Look
Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.
A Deep Dive into Snowflake's Financials
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Snowflake's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Snowflake's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
