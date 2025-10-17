What 37 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snowflake

In the preceding three months, 37 analysts have released ratings for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 18 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 14 17 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $264.51, with a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $221.00. This current average has increased by 11.49% from the previous average price target of $237.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Snowflake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $310.00 $285.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $275.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $225.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $235.00 $210.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $260.00 $230.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $280.00 $230.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $260.00 $235.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $272.00 $262.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $260.00 $215.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $230.00 $212.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $255.00 $219.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $285.00 $250.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $276.00 $235.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $235.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $275.00 $242.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $280.00 $240.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Market Perform $221.00 $191.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $283.00 $260.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $280.00 $230.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $215.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $250.00 $245.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $250.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Snowflake's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Snowflake's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snowflake analyst ratings.

Discovering Snowflake: A Closer Look

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

A Deep Dive into Snowflake's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Snowflake's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snowflake's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.