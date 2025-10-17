What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About eBay

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been analyzed by 22 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 8 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $88.64, a high estimate of $102.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $75.00, the current average has increased by 18.19%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive eBay. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Underperform $65.00 $60.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $95.00 $85.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $89.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $84.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $98.00 - Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $101.00 $89.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $70.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $77.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $66.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $75.00 $68.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $100.00 $78.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $95.00 $74.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $85.00 $69.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $87.00 $82.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $78.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $70.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $71.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $73.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $68.00 $62.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $81.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into eBay's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on eBay analyst ratings.

Discovering eBay: A Closer Look

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

eBay: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: eBay's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.