What Analysts Are Saying About KeyCorp Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.1, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 5.5% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of KeyCorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $20.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $23.00 $22.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $19.00 $17.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of KeyCorp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into KeyCorp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About KeyCorp

With assets of around $185 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

Unraveling the Financial Story of KeyCorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: KeyCorp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

