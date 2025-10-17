Expert Outlook: LTC Properties Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.8% increase from the previous average price target of $38.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LTC Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $38.00 - Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $39.00 $39.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $36.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $37.00 $36.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $43.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LTC Properties. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of LTC Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for LTC Properties's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into LTC Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into LTC Properties's Background

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that works to invest in seniors housing and healthcare facilities through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its real estate investments includes different types of properties such as Independent living communities, Assisted living communities, Memory care communities, Skilled nursing centers and other types of properties.

Key Indicators: LTC Properties's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LTC Properties's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LTC Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LTC Properties's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: LTC Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

