Deep Dive Into LandBridge Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated LandBridge (NYSE:LB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.5, with a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 11.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $78.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LandBridge is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $91.00 $93.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $66.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $55.00 $70.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $75.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LandBridge. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for LandBridge's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into LandBridge's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LandBridge Better

LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural gas development. It generates revenue streams from the use of its surface acreage, the sale of resources from land and oil and gas royalties.

LandBridge: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, LandBridge showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 83.15% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LandBridge's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): LandBridge's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.39.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

