What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog Stock

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $172.2, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Observing a 12.6% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $152.93.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Datadog is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $195.00 $165.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Raises Buy $180.00 $175.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $189.00 $165.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $170.00 $147.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $190.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $175.00 $175.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $179.00 $171.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Datadog's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Datadog's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, enables clients to monitor and analyze their entire information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses to ensure uptime and latency objectives.

Datadog's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Datadog's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.12% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

