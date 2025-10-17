Freeport-McMoRan Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.18, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Experiencing a 5.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $49.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Freeport-McMoRan is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Brandt HSBC Raises Buy $50.00 $43.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $47.00 - Alexander Hacking Citigroup Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $48.00 $42.50 Sam Crittenden RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $54.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Daniel Major UBS Lowers Neutral $42.50 $50.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $55.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Outperform $46.00 $55.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $46.00 $56.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $54.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Freeport-McMoRan's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Freeport-McMoRan's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 650,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Freeport-McMoRan: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Freeport-McMoRan's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

