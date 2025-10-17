4 Analysts Have This To Say About Orion

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Orion (NYSE:OEC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.25, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A 24.98% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $12.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Orion's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $7.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $12.00 $15.00 John Rogers Mizuho Announces Underperform $9.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Orion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Orion compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Orion's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Orion Better

Orion SA is a manufacturer of carbon black products. Carbon black is a powdered form of carbon used to create the desired physical, electrical and optical qualities of various materials. The company's operating segments are Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It generates maximum revenue from the Rubber Carbon Black segment. Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Germany.

Orion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Orion's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Orion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Orion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, Orion faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

