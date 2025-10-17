Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Bank OZK

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.8, with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.0% increase from the previous average price target of $52.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Bank OZK among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $55.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $49.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $67.00 - Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $65.00 $58.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank OZK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bank OZK: A Closer Look

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial, and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking, and other related services.

A Deep Dive into Bank OZK's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bank OZK's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.7% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 41.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank OZK's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

