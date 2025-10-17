Where Valero Energy Stands With Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $178.57, along with a high estimate of $216.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $157.85, the current average has increased by 13.13%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Valero Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Margolin Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $216.00 - Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $194.00 $181.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $169.00 $151.00 Joe Laetsch Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $160.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $183.00 $165.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $135.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $190.00 $166.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $171.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $177.00 $170.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $179.00 $152.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $168.00 $159.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $165.00 $164.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $159.00 $160.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Hold $140.00 $118.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valero Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valero Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Valero Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Valero Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valero Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Financial Insights: Valero Energy

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Valero Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valero Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Valero Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.