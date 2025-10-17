Analyst Expectations For Pinnacle Finl Partners's Future

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $108.91, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 13.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $125.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pinnacle Finl Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $110.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $97.00 $104.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Announces Buy $122.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Vilas Abraham UBS Lowers Neutral $108.00 $121.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $133.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Lowers Hold $110.00 $145.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Pinnacle Finl Partners's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinnacle Finl Partners analyst ratings.

Delving into Pinnacle Finl Partners's Background

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Pinnacle Finl Partners: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.