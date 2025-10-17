Expert Outlook: Crescent Energy Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 9.68% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Crescent Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $15.00 $20.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $17.00 $14.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $14.00 $16.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Crescent Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Crescent Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

