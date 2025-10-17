8 Analysts Have This To Say About Walt Disney

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $134.38, along with a high estimate of $141.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average has increased by 3.37% from the previous average price target of $130.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Walt Disney among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $141.00 $141.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $141.00 $140.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $140.00 $134.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $138.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Walt Disney's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Walt Disney's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walt Disney analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Walt Disney's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walt Disney's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walt Disney's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walt Disney's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.