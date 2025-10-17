Expert Outlook: Krystal Biotech Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Krystal Biotech, revealing an average target of $220.78, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $166.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.06% increase from the previous average price target of $214.22.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Krystal Biotech's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $182.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $216.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $166.00 $176.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $192.00 $193.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Krystal Biotech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Krystal Biotech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Krystal Biotech's Background

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Krystal Biotech: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Krystal Biotech displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 39.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

