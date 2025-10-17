Breaking Down AppFolio: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $323.0, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $267.00. Marking an increase of 18.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $272.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AppFolio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $285.00 - Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $311.00 $295.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $375.00 $350.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Buy $350.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $350.00 $240.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $267.00 $205.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AppFolio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AppFolio compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AppFolio's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AppFolio

AppFolio Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for the real estate industry. Its property management software offers property managers an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The group's products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). Its solutions are AppFolio Property Manager Core, AppFolio Property Manager Plus, and AppFolio Property Manager Max. It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation, and electronic payment services. Its markets are Single-Family, Multifamily, Student Housing, Affordable Housing, Community Associations, Commercial, and Investment Management. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions in the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

Understanding the Numbers: AppFolio's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AppFolio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppFolio's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppFolio's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppFolio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AppFolio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

