What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Comcast

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $37.46, a high estimate of $45.50, and a low estimate of $33.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.95% lower than the prior average price target of $39.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comcast by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $33.00 $38.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $38.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.50 $45.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $36.00 $37.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $38.00 - Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $40.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $40.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comcast. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Comcast's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Comcast's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Comcast's Background

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. The firm provides services to about half of the locations in this territory. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Comcast

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Comcast's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

