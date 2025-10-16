Deep Dive Into Bunge Global Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $98.75, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.22% increase from the previous average price target of $88.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Bunge Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Outperform $110.00 $95.00 Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $95.00 Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $95.00 - Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bunge Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bunge Global compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Bunge Global's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bunge Global analyst ratings.

Get to Know Bunge Global Better

Bunge Global SA formerly Bunge Ltd is an agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company segments include Agribusiness; Refined and Specialty Oils; Milling; Sugar and Bioenergy and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Agribusiness segment. The company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals, based on processing capacity, a grain processor, the seller of packaged plant-based oils, producer and seller of wheat flour, bakery mixes and corn-based products in North and South America.

Financial Insights: Bunge Global

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bunge Global faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.56% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bunge Global's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bunge Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bunge Global's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.12. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

