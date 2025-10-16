What Analysts Are Saying About Brookfield Asset Mgmt Stock

Analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $64.89, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $63.17, the current average has increased by 2.72%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Brookfield Asset Mgmt by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bart Dziarski RBC Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $74.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Hold $62.00 $55.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $58.00 - Mario Saric Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $67.25 $66.00 Sohrab Movahedi BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $56.00 $53.00 Cherilyn Radbourne TD Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield Asset Mgmt compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Brookfield Asset Mgmt's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Brookfield Asset Mgmt's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Brookfield Asset Mgmt

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd engages in providing alternative asset management services through an ownership interest in a alternative asset management business. It offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, and private wealth investors.

Financial Milestones: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Brookfield Asset Mgmt displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 53.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield Asset Mgmt's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

